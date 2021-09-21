Bahrain proud to share ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app with the world

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed has highlighted Bahrain’s experience in deploying modern technologies to support the efforts of the national taskforce through developing the framework of the BeAware Bahrain application.

The app is a unique national initiative that Bahrain is proud to share with the world, contributing to global efforts to combat the coronavirus, Al Qaed said as he received Bahrain-based World Health Organization (WHO) Office Representative Dr.Tasnim Atatrah.

The meeting discussed potential cooperation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) related projects within the health sector.

He acknowledged the cooperation with WHO in documenting and presenting the Kingdom’s experience.

Al Qaed welcomed further cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in conducting & publishing health surveys and statistics.

Al Qaed praised the efforts of various medical teams expressing future cooperation between the Authority and health organizations, to highlight health sector growth and keep pace with global trends.

Atatrah’s visit is in line with the objectives WHO hopes to achieve through its new Bahrain office, including stronger cooperation with government entities, international bodies, civil organizations, and universities through the provision of technical advice and knowledge-sharing.