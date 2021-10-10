Bahrain ranks second globally in COVID Recovery Index

Listen to this article now

Bahrain is the world’s second-best country on the latest edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index for September, as the Kingdom continues to rise in the rankings, marking great improvements and consolidating its achievements in confronting the pandemic and returning to a normal way of life.

The index assesses 121 countries and regions in terms of COVID recovery by calculating a score between 0 and 90 based on nine factors divided into three categories: infection management, vaccine rollouts, and mobility. The higher the ranking, the closer a country is to recovery — with low infections, higher inoculation rates and less-strict social distancing measures.

Bahrain scored 72%, only one point behind Malta, the top scorer, ahead of the United Arab Emirates (71%) and Saudi Arabia (70.5%).

According to Nickel, the methodology for the latest ranking was adjusted to reflect vaccination progress worldwide.

Instead of looking at the share of people who have received at least one dose, we are now grading countries and regions based on the share of people who have been fully vaccinated with two shots, as one of the subcategories for vaccinations.

This adjustment only marginally changed the scores, so the results remain comparable with previous rankings.

The score is the sum of three constituent categories and nine subcategories. Each subcategory has a maximum score of 10.

Infection management includes confirmed cases of COVID-19 versus peak case count, confirmed cases per capita and tests per case.

Vaccine rollouts cover total vaccine doses given per capita, new vaccine doses given per capita, and share of people who have been fully vaccinated.

Mobility deals with community mobility, Oxford stringency index, and flight activities.