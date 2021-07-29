Bahrain Representative, Dr Jassim Haji, heads International Group of Artificial Intelligence

Listen to this article now

The ‘International Group of Artificial Intelligence’ ,the fastest growing global AI Association, has been established with its operational headquarters in Dubai, U.A.E and registered in the United Kingdom with over 500 members from more than 24 countries representing Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Australia, India, Pakistan, France, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, Croatia, Romania, Benin.



The Chairmanship of the Group was presented to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Representative, Dr Jassim Haji who stated that this is a great achievement to the kingdom. He added that Bahrain has always been a pioneer in innovations and technology, hence leading AI at an international level is always a target and follows the leadership’s visions and goals.

The aim and objectives of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence is to disseminate Artificial Intelligence across the globe and to various levels of communities, Universities, organisations and societies through conducting researches, conferences, literatures and exchanges of expertise.