Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation organizes carnival for autistic children

Within Bahrain’s celebrations of its national days, and under the patronage of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Honorary President of the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF), HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BREEF President, HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, attended a carnival organised by BREEF’s Equine Therapy Centre for children with autism.
The event featured various programmes, including horse riding, drawing and various games for children, in addition to the presence of corners dedicated to Bahraini projects, various shows and educational workshops for children that contribute to providing care for children with autism.
HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla expressed thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser for patronising the carnival aimed at providing full care for autistic children.
BREEF President indicated that the carnival embodies HH Shaikh Nasser’s great support for BREEF’s Equine Therapy Centre.
The parents of children with autism attended the event and expressed thanks and appreciation to BREEF for its initiatives aimed at providing care for their children.