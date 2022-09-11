Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) has signed an agreement with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to host one of the FIBA 3×3 World Tours for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
BOC Deputy President His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa signed the agreement with Ignacio Soriano, president of Events and Partnership 3×3 in the International Basketball Federation.
Present were Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority Dr. Nasser Qaidi, Bahrain Basketball Association (BBA) Chairman Walid Al Alawi and BTEA marketing director Mariam Tourani.
HH Shaikh Isa said the signing of the agreement reflects the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to host major events that support Bahrain’s standing on the world sports map.
The deal also embodies the vision of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and SCYS First Deputy Chairman, GSA Chairman and BOC President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Al Sairafi stressed the importance of sports tourism which represents a key pillar of the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, noting BTEA’s support to hosting the event in order to attract more international tourists.
Soriano expressed delight at signing the agreement with Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) to host one of the FIBA 3×3 World Tours for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain.