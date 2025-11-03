Bahrain Sets New Global Benchmark with the announcement of the World’s Largest Rooftop Solar Power Plant

Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB, today announced its partnership with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa, to embark on a groundbreaking sustainability initiative to develop a massive 123-Megawatt-Peak (MWp) solar project. Developed under a power purchase agreement (“PPA”), this milestone project includes the construction of the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MWp. It will comprise 77,000 solar panels installed across a new 262,000-square-meter stockyard shed.

The announcement was made at the third edition of the premier investment forum Gateway Gulf 2025, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay. Hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board, the forum gathered global investors, business leaders, policymakers, and government officials from across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Gulf region.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, said, “Today, the island nation of Bahrain stands at the forefront of sustainable global innovation. We are incredibly proud of this transformative project – marking the largest rooftop solar plant in the world. This milestone not only strengthens our position as a regional leader in clean energy, but embodies our dedication to build a resilience, sustainable future in line with our national vision of elevating Bahrain’s international competitiveness.”

Mr. Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, remarked: “Over the past several years, Foulath has invested approximately USD 250 million in various sustainability projects. These investments are a testament to our commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship and protecting the health and well-being of our community, thereby ensuring industrial development goes hand-in-hand with environmental care. The solar project serves as a continuation of that commitment.”

Sherif ElKholy, Managing Director, Head of Middle East and Africa at Actis, and Chairman of Yellow Door Energy, remarked: “Congratulations to Foulath Holding and Yellow Door Energy on this landmark PPA to develop the world’s largest single-site rooftop solar plant. I think this project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonising steel production. As a leading investor in sustainable infrastructure and majority shareholder of Yellow Door Energy, we are proud to witness this signing and look forward to seeing this transformative project come to life.”

Marking the largest industrial-scale on-site solar projects in the world, the 123-MWp site will encompass ten rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and four ground-mounted solar PV installations and is expected to significantly decarbonise the Kingdom’s steel production. With a total of over 189,900 high-efficiency solar panels spread across 707,000 square meters, the project aims to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in its first year of operation, effectively reducing carbon emissions by 90,000 metric tons. This initiative will contribute to Foulath Holding’s sustainability objectives and Bahrain’s Net Zero 2060 target.



Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding, expressed pride in this remarkable achievement: “We’re proud to lay claim to the largest rooftop solar project in the world at Foulath Holding. This 123-MWp solar project with Yellow Door Energy signifies our commitment to decarbonising our operations. We are steadfast in our commitment to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and community well-being. Foulath Holding will continue to solidify its position as a trailblazer in sustainable development, setting new industry standards, and contributing to a greener and more prosperous future for Bahrain and beyond.”



Jeremy Crane, Group CEO at Yellow Door Energy, added, “Yellow Door Energy is honoured to have been selected by Foulath Holding for this momentous 123-MWp solar power purchase agreement (PPA). We are committed to helping large, progressive manufacturers like Bahrain Steel and SULB decarbonise their operations and generate significant cost reductions. This project is especially meaningful as we recently celebrated our company’s 10-year anniversary, and now we’re developing the largest single-site rooftop solar power plant in the world. As the leading solar company for businesses in Bahrain and the MEA region, we’re delighted to continue our journey of greening heavy industries and contributing to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Target.”



As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy will oversee financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar project throughout the duration of the power purchase agreement. This collaboration enables businesses to reduce energy costs without upfront investments or operational risks, while benefiting from clean energy solutions. To-date, Yellow Door Energy’s operating solar projects have produced over 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions by 400,000 metric tons. With a growing portfolio now totalling 400 MWp of awarded solar projects and having just recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, Yellow Door Energy continues to lead the region in delivering impactful renewable energy solutions efficiently and safely.

Foulath Holding is committed to aligning its operations with the principles of economic growth and environmental conservation, to ensure that its growth is achieved in a planned, sustainable and socially responsible manner. Foulath initiatives are strategically coordinated with the objectives of Bahrain’s 2030 Vision and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).