Bahrain Shines at Prestigious Newmarket July Festival with Annual Bahrain Trophy

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee (REHC), graced the annual Bahrain Trophy as part of the prestigious July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse.

During his attendance, His Highness highlighted Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to participating in this esteemed event, underscoring the robust bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, particularly in the realm of horse racing. He noted that Bahrain’s involvement in the Bahrain Trophy reflects the nation’s strong global reputation in the sport, showcasing its organisational prowess and the continuous determination of its people.

His Highness remarked, “The ongoing successes achieved by the Kingdom in horse racing are driven by the excellence and continuous determination of its sons and daughters, stemming from a deep-rooted love for the sport. This heritage is a significant part of our national history.”

Bahrain’s efforts in horse racing have garnered substantial international attention, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a strategic approach to solidify the Kingdom’s position in global sports. His Highness credited this vision to the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He further emphasised, “The organisation of the Bahrain Trophy at the Newmarket Festival is a testament to Bahrain’s distinguished status in the global horse racing community. We commend the efforts made to leverage such major events to highlight Bahrain’s advancements across various domains.” His Highness also acknowledged the ambitious initiatives of the Economic Development Board in this regard.

Expressing his gratitude to the festival organisers, His Highness appreciated the dedication of those who ensure the event’s success each year, attracting elite participants including horse owners, trainers, riders, and horses from around the world. He wished continued success and achievements for all involved.

At the event, His Highness presented the Bahrain Trophies to the winners of various races, celebrating the accomplishments of stables and owners from around the globe. Bahrain sponsors several prominent horse races on European tracks, including the Bahrain Trophy at the July Festival, The Princess of Wales’s Stakes, and the annual Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket Racecourse, as well as the ‘Dublin to Bahrain’ race series.

The Bahrain Trophy at the July Festival remains a significant fixture in the international horse racing calendar, reflecting Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to the sport and its strategic international partnerships.