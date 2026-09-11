Bahrain Signs Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, signed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh. The contract was signed on behalf of the Saudi side by Talal Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, in the presence of H.E. Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The signing of the contract marks a formal step in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s preparations for participation in this global event and forms part of the ongoing organisational and preparatory efforts to deliver a comprehensive Bahraini participation at Expo 2030 Riyadh.

On this occasion, the President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh reflects the deep-rooted fraternal and historic ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the growing cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

He said that the signing of the Participation Contract marks an important milestone in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s preparations for Expo 2030 Riyadh and reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to playing an active role in this global event and delivering a participation that showcases its identity, achievements and future aspirations, while further strengthening its presence on the international stage.

He added that the national teams continue their efforts to finalise the organisational and preparatory aspects of Bahrain’s participation, ensuring a comprehensive Bahraini presence commensurate with the significance of the event and the global platform it provides for cultural and knowledge exchange and building partnerships.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is one of the most anticipated global events and will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031 under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow”. It will serve as a global platform bringing together people and cultures from around the world, promoting the exchange of ideas and expertise and strengthening international cooperation.

More than 200 Official Participants from around the world are expected to take part in Expo 2030 Riyadh through national pavilions, cultural programmes, innovations and interactive experiences, contributing to building sustainable partnerships and presenting visions and experiences that reflect aspirations for the future.