Bahrain Simplifies Birth Registration for Citizens Abroad with New Online Service

Have you received a newborn outside the Kingdom of Bahrain? Congratulations for your newborn! The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), has launched the “Request for Birth Certificate for Newborn Outside the Kingdom of Bahrain” eService. This service, available through the national portal bahrain.bh, allows Bahraini citizens abroad to submit requests for birth certificates for their newborns entirely online, offering greater convenience and efficiency.

This eService streamlines the process by enabling guardians to handle all necessary procedures for issuing a birth certificate without the need for in-person visits. To use the service, guardians first need to notify the Bahraini embassy or consulate of the birth event and submit the hospital notification. Afterward, they can access the eService via the barahin.bh using an advanced eKey account, entering the required details such as: birth notification number and the child’s personal ID number.

This eService is part of a bundle of birth certificate eServices available online for Bahraini citizens and residents. These services allow users to submit applications for issuing birth certificates for newborns, request the issuance of a replacement for a lost or damaged birth certificate, amend the details of an existing birth certificate through a court order, as well as manage previous requests.

For more information, please visit bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul or Tawasul app. To receive updates on the latest news, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.