Bahrain Specialist Hospital celebrates World Heart Day

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Bahrain Specialist Hospital announced that they have been able to successfully perform over 500 Cathlab procedures. Bahrain Specialist Hospital (BSH) is the first and only private hospital with Cathlab in Bahrain. During an event held in BSH, the hospital management honoured their staff, recognizing the untiring efforts of Critical Care Unit Nurses and support staff. Media members were also honoured for their valuable contribution in raising community awareness on the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

- Advertisement -



The aim of The Bahrain Specialist Hospital Apollo Heart Center is to prevent and treat cardiac diseases with better clinical outcomes for improved quality of life in patients having complex heart problems. The advanced infrastructure at the BSH Apollo Heart Center consisting of third generation Cath Lab, Cardiac Critical Care Units, Intensive Care Unit, Operating Room for Endovascular Therapy and Cardiac Surgery including a Cardiac Rehabilitation Center supports the complex nature of the cardiac care provided.

This is supported by our experienced cardiologists and postoperative care teams to offer the best cardiac care in the country. The center provides treatment for all aspects of adult cardiology ranging from interventions to cardiac surgery. The team of doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedics has been deployed from the Apollo Heart Institute to serve the Bahrain population.