Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Bahrain Specialist heart

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and residents alike relying on healthcare in the Kingdom so as not to risk flying during a pandemic. The hospital has performed 200 Successful Cath Lab Procedures; 100 of which have been done in the past seven months since commencement in December 2019. This repositions the country as experts for treating high-risk patients in cardiac care.

Dr. Kasim O. Ardati, Bahrain Specialist Hospital’s Managing Director shares, “It is pivotal to provide emergency care to patients suffering from heart attacks. Interventional Cardiologists at Bahrain Specialist Hospital strive to provide prompt treatment for better clinical outcomes. We have managed to keep our door-to-balloon time exceeding world-class standards. This accomplishment especially in the midst of a pandemic is testament of how far we’ve come in medical care in the country and we’re proud that BSH Apollo Heart Center has been able to positively impact the community through its efforts to ensure a safer, healthier future for these high risk patients.”

The COVID-19 global pandemic has resulted in a rise in cardiac arrests. Bahrain Specialist Hospital focuses on providing high-quality, timely and reliable medical care to citizens and residents alike to lift the pressure off the public healthcare sector with international expertise. “We have strengthened our team with another Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr.Shaikh Swalehin Bux who brings with him over 15 years of clinical experience in Cardiology”, further commented by Dr. Kasim O. Ardati.

Dr. Abdul Azeez Asad Mohammed, Interventional Cardiologist added, Bahrain has been a hotspot for Cardiovascular Diseases. This has increased tremendously in the Covid era. Many Cardiac Patients in Bahrain who actually require Coronary Angiography, Angioplasty are still being managed with medicines only. Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection have higher possibilities of heart diseases and delayed access to Interventional Cardiology services complicates the matter further.  BSH Cardiac Team has not hesitated to take up acute cardiac emergencies during COVID-19 times.” Additionally, keeping in mind the economic burden COVID-19 has brought to the people of Bahrain, Bahrain Specialist Hospital endeavors to accommodate patients with heart diseases at affordable rates. The aim is to provide comprehensive cardiac care including Interventional Stent placement procedure at affordable prices giving the community a stronger chance of pulling through these pandemic times with access to quality healthcare they would’ve otherwise traveled for.

