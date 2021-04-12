Bahrain Specialist Hospital receives JCI Accreditation for the 4th time

Bahrain Specialist Hospital, the first hospital in Bahrain to be accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) is now reaccredited for the 4th time in a row. The hospital has reinstilled the trust laid by the authorities in maintaining the organization’s commitment to best practices in quality improvement and patient safety.

Dr. Kasim O. Ardati, Bahrain Specialist Hospital’s Managing Director comments, “As a premier healthcare provider, one of our top strategic priorities is quality of care and patient safety. It is an honor to achieve this golden seal of accreditation as it reinforces our commitment towards offering world class healthcare service of international standards. This is accomplished by the multidimensional approach of our quality improvement framework with the involvement of teams, using quality improvement tools, with a focus on clinical governance, patient satisfaction, system redesign, system efficiency and effectiveness, interrelationship between departments to continuously improve the quality of services rendered to our patients. Over the years, we have developed a culture of continuous quality improvement and patient safety that is cultivated, encouraged and promoted to provide patients a safe environment and to receive the highest level of quality healthcare

Mr. Majed Qasim Omar Ardati, Chief Operating Officer said that accreditation by recognized international institutions such as Joint Commission International (JCI) is important and crucial to maintain and improve quality and cost-effectiveness, and to drive compliance. Hospital accreditation has become a priority for healthcare organizations around the world.

“Our quality philosophy is based on the core principles of providing services that are designed and customized to meet the needs of patients and their families. Additionally, using data as a cornerstone of quality improvement describes how well our current systems are working and what happens when changes are applied”

At Bahrain Specialist Hospital we cherry pick our team of Consultants and Specialists from all around the world who have knowledge, experience, skills, and perspectives to make lasting and continuous improvements in our quality of care. Dr. Kasim O. Ardati further added that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic many patients are hesitant to receive emergency care or visit hospitals. However, this accreditation will further instill faith in our patients in providing a safe environment without compromising on quality of care. The hospital continues to bring forth a number of initiatives as a part of quality improvement and patient safety and the ultimate aim is to provide the best health care services for the people of Bahrain.