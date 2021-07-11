Bahrain Specialist Hospital sets up Drive Thru COVID 19 Testing Facility and launches Mobile Medical Unit

Listen to this article now

To ease the process of COVID-19 testing and in line with the measures taken by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus, Bahrain Specialist Hospital takes a step forward by setting up a Drive-through facility in Juffair while Mobile Medical Unit will reach out to various locations across the Kingdom of Bahrain reducing the burden to travel long distance for the COVID -19 Test.These steps by the private sector to alleviate pressure off the public is a tremendous step forward in making the country a safe and secure environment for its citizens, residents and tourists.

“The virus is highly infectious and the Drive-through facility is an added measure where one can get tested without worrying about exposure to the virus while standing in the queue and also takes the pressure from hospitals struggling to cope up with the flood of patients that require sample collection and analysis” said Dr. Kasim Ardati, Managing Director at Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

Drive-through COVID-19 centers across the Kingdom play a key role in reinforcing the steps taken by the MOH in reducing infections and protecting health and safety. Bahrain Specialist Hospital Drive-through Center makes it a convenient, affordable and accessible option for citizens and residents to get tested.

“Patients can book an appointment and drive through the swab collection point, where they wait inside their car to have their nasal swab samples taken by trained medical staff. The samples are then tested at the Bahrain Specialist Hospital Laboratory for quality, accurate and timely results. Patients are advised to remain in their own vehicle to minimize contact with other people, reducing the risk of infection to everyone further added by Dr. Kasim Ardati, Managing Director at Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

“We will ensure that all regulatory and mandatory COVID-19 protocols and precautions are followed during the entire Drive Through process and also at the Mobile Medical Unit for Swab collection points. The results will be uploaded on the ministry’s website, which can be viewed on BeAware App. We aim to succeed in this initiative by performing maximum tests whilst providing comfort, safe and contactless experience to our patients”, commented Mr. Majed Ardati, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Specialist Hospital.

Mr. Majed Ardati further added that the Drive-through facility will be initially available only at Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Juffair while the Mobile Medical Units will be visiting areas such as Riffa – Location; BSH West Riffa Clinic, Askar Industrial Area – Location; Midal Cables, Sitra Industrial Area – Location; Gulf Closures, Hidd Industrial Area – Location; Imerys Al Zayani – and Budaiya area. Corporates and Institutions can also book and schedule the Mobile Medical Unit to visit their own locations making it easy for them to schedule the working hours of their employees.