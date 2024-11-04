- Advertisement -

The Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) has announced the launch of the “Bahrain Street View” project, aiming to capture panoramic images of Bahrain’s streets.

This ambitious initiative will utilize Google Maps’ “Virtual Tour” feature, allowing users to virtually explore the streets and landmarks of Bahrain from anywhere in the world.

This project demonstrates the Bureau’s dedication to advancing spatial data development in Bahrain, in line with the latest global standards and technologies.

SLRB president Bassem bin Yaqoub Al Hamar, highlighted the significance of the “Bahrain Street View” project, describing it as a major advancement in geospatial data for the country.

- Advertisement -



“This project will greatly enhance the accuracy of national maps and provide a virtual tour of Bahrain’s historical and tourist sites,” he stated.

The imaging phase of the project is expected to be completed in the first half of the coming year, with images being gradually uploaded to Google Maps. The SLRB aims to harness advanced technology and implement a comprehensive digital transformation plan to bolster Bahrain’s digital infrastructure across various sectors.

Community cooperation is essential for the success of this initiative, as emphasised by both the health ministry of Health and the iGA. The insights gained from this project will play a crucial role in enhancing healthcare services, studying the community’s health profile, and building effective future health strategies for Bahrain.