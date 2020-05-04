Monday, May 4, 2020

Bahrain Successfully Fights COVID-19

“Bahrain has the lowest rates of death and the active cases of the Corona virus pandemic in the Gulf and many Asian countries, an international seminar was told. This has been possible because of various anti COVID-19 measures taken by the Government”, said senior journalist and YMCA Bahrain President, Soman Baby.

He was speaking at a Webinar organised by the Christian Conference of Asia (CCA) on the “Plight of Migrant Workers amidst the COVID-19 crisis”.

CCA General Secretary Dr Mathews George Chunakara moderated and introduced the topic of the virtual conference.

Among the most vulnerable in wake of the COVID-19 in Asia and the Arabian Gulf are migrant workers, who are bearing the worst brunt of the pandemic’s consequences, he noted.

The webinar was the first in a series of virtual conferences initiated by CCA, which has its headquarters in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Eight panellists and about 100 specially invited participants attended the event.

As of April 29 by noon, total positive cases in GCC was around 55,000, said Mr Soman. About 300 people died.

Maximum cases were in Saudi Arabia with 21,500 cases and 157 deaths, said Mr Soman.

Qatar was at 12,564 cases, and death was only 10. UAE was 11,380 cases and death 89. Kuwait was 3,740 cases and 24 deaths. Oman 2274 cases and 10 deaths.

Bahrain was the lowest death rate which stood at eight and cases were 2,811. World average death per 1 million population is 28, whereas Bahrain death per 1 million is just five, said Mr Soman.

In the Gulf, the highest death rate is in the UAE with nine deaths per 1 million population.

Bahrain and UAE are doing excellent in testing as more number of tests are happening. In UAE more than 1 million tests were carried out, and in Bahrain more than 120,000 tests.

Mr Soman attributed the success to the leadership of His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

He specially noted that Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is the Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee, has done excellent measures in controlling the spread of COVID-19, with many quarantine centres and co-ordination of activities by various ministries.

Electricity, water and Municipality bills for three months have been waived for all individuals, and three months’ salary of Bahraini workers have already been paid by the Government.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman has also declared a stimulus economic package of BD4.3 billion.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has launched the “Feena Khair” by donating BD 1 million, and the amount already reached BD 36 million.

Mr Soman said several community organisations have come forward with food kits and many other measures to help the workers in labour camps.

Dr George congratulated Bahrain on the excellent result and hoped other countries would come up with measures to help ease the crisis caused by the pandemic that the world is grappling with today.

Dr Sebastian Irudaya Rajan, a professor at the Centre for Development Studies in Kerala, Dolores Balladares Pelaez, from Philippines,  Brahm Press, from Thailand, Yusmiati Wangka from Hong Kong, Rev. Changweon Jang from South Korea, Solomon David from the UAE, and Helen Monisha Sarkar, from Bangladesh also took part.

Previous articleInformation Minister hails national press
Next articleFord To Restart European Manufacturing Production With Enhanced Employee Protection Protocols In Place

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

‘AGU’ Hosts Study to Shed Light on Gifted Students with ‘ASD’

The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently hosted a discussion of a study that addressed gifted students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across the GCC...
Read more
PR This Week

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national...
Read more
PR This Week

Children, From Around The World, Help Create Mothercare’s Ramadan Message During COVID-19.

In Ramadan, during COVID-19 and lockdowns, Mothercare, a leading children’s retailer in Bahrain, launches “A World We Deserve”, sharing what children will remember when...
Read more
PR This Week

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity made a financial donation recently worth BD 20,000 to all charitable societies and families in Bahrain. Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain announces ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently introduced a new campaign 'Stay at Home' aimed at encouraging customers to utilize...
Read more
PR This Week

Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a unique blend of authentic cuisines passionately curated by...
Read more

MOST READ

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Inside Bahrain
Police Directorates have taken various law enforcement procedures, including social distancing, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from coronavirus. The Muharraq Governorate Police...
Read more
PR This Week

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Hosts Study to Shed Light on Gifted Students with ‘ASD’

The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently hosted a discussion of a study that addressed gifted students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across the GCC...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser’s Special team to Climb Mount Everest for assistance During “COVID-19”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails national press

Information Affairs Minister Ali in Mohammed Al-Romaihi hailed Bahrain’s press strides in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, stressing...
PR This Week

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national...
Uncategorized

Visit Bahrain.bh for Driving School Services!

As the world continues to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), online services are more important than ever before. Citizens and residents...
PR This Week

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain announces ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently introduced a new campaign 'Stay at Home' aimed at encouraging customers to utilize...
Inside Bahrain

Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners

Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Sunni Endowments Council's Chairman, and Advisor for Religious Affairs at the National Guard, congratulated the winners of memorizing...
Inside Bahrain

Governorates, police departments provide 16,000 Ramadan meals

Bahrain’s governorates and police departments have teamed up with a large number of volunteers to present 16,000 Ramadan fast breaking meals across the Kingdom. The...
PR This Week

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity made a financial donation recently worth BD 20,000 to all charitable societies and families in Bahrain. Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed...
Inside Bahrain

Health centres launch chronic disease medicine home delivery

Health centres in the kingdom have launched the chronic disease medicine home delivery service to ensure the health, safety and comfort of the patients. The...
Inside Bahrain

Explore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour

COVID-19 has an unprecedented effect all over the world. This period is a learning curve for all of us because our lives have changed...
PR This Week

Children, From Around The World, Help Create Mothercare’s Ramadan Message During COVID-19.

In Ramadan, during COVID-19 and lockdowns, Mothercare, a leading children’s retailer in Bahrain, launches “A World We Deserve”, sharing what children will remember when...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Qur' an Competition Winner

Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners

Mission Fulfil Life

Mission is More Important than Commission by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Big Data for Coronavirus Impact forecast

Big data to forecast Coronavirus impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

Ford to Restart European Manufacturing Production with Enhanced

Ford To Restart European Manufacturing Production With Enhanced Employee Protection Protocols...