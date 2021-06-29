Bahrain Summer Festival 2021

Listen to this article now

The 13th edition of the Bahrain Summer Festival is back for an entire month with a diverse selection of online events and activities inviting you to join the cultural movement this summer – with a click of a button from the safety of your homes!

From the 1st until the 31st of July, 2021, the Bahrain Summer Festival resturns to showcase the connective force of culture and the arts, and continues to highlight local and regional family-friendly events with something special for seekers of joy and fun of every age.

The festival presents the “Resto Maryam” play on the official Bahrain Summer Festival’s channel on Youtube throughout the month, in addition to a series of performances and workshops held in cooperation with a number of embassies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The festival offers children a wide variety of educational activities and fun games via the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities’ website, www.culture.gov.bh.

