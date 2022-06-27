Bahrain table tennis achievements praised

Bahrain U-16 table tennis cadet teams shone in the West Asian qualifiers. The national squads topped the competitions, finishing first in both boys and girls’ categories.
Bahrain Table Tennis Society Chairperson Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa attributed the honourable results to royal care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, hailing the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
“These outstanding results reflect strides achieved by national table tennis players in international competitions”, she said, praising the players for honouring Bahrain in external sports arenas.
She commended the support of HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and SCYS First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa also valued the sup;port of BOC Deputy President HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, commending his presence at the final ceremony of the championship.