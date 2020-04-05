The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for East Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Munthari held a virtual meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh delegated Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health, member of the National Taskforce for combating Covid-19 Dr. Mariam Al-Hajeri to take part in the meeting.

Public Health Director Dr. Najat Abul Fateh, Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) Consultant of Infectious and Internal Diseases Dr. Jameela Al-Salman and Health Ministry’s Medical Equipment Chief Mansour Ali Mansour also participated in the virtual meeting.

Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office Director of Emergency Operations Dr. Richard Brenan gave an update on Covid-19 developments, highlighting precautionary measures, curbs and challenges to combat the pandemic.

The participants approved a number of measures as part of a strategy aimed to step up collective coordination, stressing the importance of being prepared to deal with developments.

Dr. Al-Hajeri highlighted the ministry’s initiatives and precautionary measures to combat the pandemic, stressing the Government’s keenness on protecting community health, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier.

She highlighted the establishment of the National Taskforce for Combating Covid-19, outlining other precautionary measures to protect border entry points, screen, monitor and quarantine patients who test positive for the virus and provide the required treatment for them as per the health protocols.

“The national strategy has proven its efficiency in dealing with cases that include checks, diagnosis, treatment and recovery of the detected cases, in addition to tracing contact sand contact”, stressed the success of the treatment protocols which enabled many patients to recover.