Bahrain; Thailand discuss joint cooperation

The second semi-annual meeting to discuss the outcomes of the Joint Committee of Bilateral Cooperation between Bahrain and Thailand was held on August 2, 2021.

The session was chaired by Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Thai Foreign Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary Dusit Manapan.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa stressed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance strategic partnership with friendly countries, hailing close historical relations steadily-growing ties binding both countries.

He praised the distinguished level of relations between the two countries, which reflects positively on furthering opportunities for wider joint cooperation.

Thai Foreign Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary affirmed his country’s aspiration to enhance friendly relations and cooperation with Bahrain, wishing the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest during the meeting.