SocietyAll Eyes on YouBahrain Through Basma's Lens!

Bahrain Through Basma’s Lens!

Basma Alhashimi, is one of the popular photographers from Bahrain known for her old landscape, cityscape, and time-lapse photography. Largely self-taught, Basma’s photographs reflect the aesthetic natural beauty of Bahrain. What started as a hobby, a decade before, soon turned into a passion, and Basma’s lenses captured the ethereal beauty of the Kingdom. Here are some of the best scenes of Bahrain from Basma’s lens! is one of the popular photographers from Bahrain known for her old landscape, cityscape, and time-lapse photography. Largely self-taught, Basma’s photographs reflect the aesthetic natural beauty of Bahrain. What started as a hobby, a decade before, soon turned into a passion, and Basma’s lenses captured the ethereal beauty of the Kingdom. Here are some of the best scenes of Bahrain from Basma’s lens!

