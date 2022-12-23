Bahrain Through Basma’s Lens!

- Advertisement -

Basma Alhashimi, is one of the popular photographers from Bahrain known for her old landscape, cityscape, and time-lapse photography. Largely self-taught, Basma's photographs reflect the aesthetic natural beauty of Bahrain. What started as a hobby, a decade before, soon turned into a passion, and Basma's lenses captured the ethereal beauty of the Kingdom. Here are some of the best scenes of Bahrain from Basma's lens!