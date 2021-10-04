Bahrain to commemorate World Space Week

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom of Bahrain will join the United Nations in celebrating the World Space Week which will kick off on October 4. The commemoration is within the framework of the development vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to boost the kingdom’s status among advanced countries in the space field and in investing in future sciences to serve the comprehensive sustainable development march.

The celebration is in response to the General Assembly’s resolution 54/68, issued on December 6, 1999, to shed light on the contributions of the space science and technology to the betterment of human conditions. The event focuses this year on the theme “Women in Space” and the role of women in space sciences, innovation and exploration.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has made pioneering and fast-paced achievements in this respect since the establishment of the National Space Science Authority (NSSA) and its organization per Decree-Law 11 of 2014 and its amendments. Ever since, the kingdom has continued its role in developing space sciences, in partnership with the national institutions, space agencies and international research centres.