Bahrain will decide on July 1 whether to resume its national sports competitions or cancel them.

The decisions will take into considerations the positions of the continental and international federations in each of the sports, a meeting of the Bahraini association, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), said.

The meeting, held virtually in line with the directives of the Executive Committee to reinforce measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reviewed the visions presented by the presidents of the various associations for the competitions and their plans for their resumption or cancellation.

“We are all confident that the Kingdom of Bahrain would overcome COVID-19 thanks to the solidarity and mutual support of all,” HH Shaikh Khalid said.

“Everyone is committed to the measures and precautions to protect all people in Bahrain and we are all motivated to be stronger and more determined in combating the virus.”