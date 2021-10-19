Bahrain to host 7th MENA Stroke Congress

Listen to this article now

Bahrain will host the seventh Middle East and North Africa Stroke Congress (7th MENA Stroke Congress) on November 5-6.

Held under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council for Health, Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the 7th MENA Stroke Congress is organised by the Bahrain Medical Society (BMS)’s Bahrain Neurosciences Association.

Commenting, Bahrain Neurosciences Association President, Dr. Fatima Abdulla, said that the event is held in association with prestigious international scientific entities, including the Middle East and North Africa Stroke Organisation (MENA Stroke), the World Stroke Organisation, the European Stroke Organisation, the American Heart Association and the Pan Arab Union of Neurological Societies (PAUNS).

She added that 38 doctors and consultants from Bahrain, the region and other parts of the world will deliver lectures during the MENA Stroke Congress.

She expressed pride in the kingdom’s hosting such a prestigious congress, noting that it will add to Bahrain’s achievements, as it will contribute to developing the health and medical services system in the kingdom, as well as enhanced cooperation with the relevant regional and international organisations.