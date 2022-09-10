Bahrain to host events to celebrate Saudi National Day

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is gearing up to host a series of events to mark the Saudi National Day celebrated annually on September 23.
The BTEA celebrations will be held under the theme “Delighted to See You”.
BTEA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nasser Ali Qaedi said that events would be held at key tourist attractions in Bahrain, including shopping malls and beaches.The BTEA has worked with tourism companies and hotels to create special promotional packages for Saudi visitors on this occasion, he added.
He noted that the authority will continue to promote the events through several channels.
Qaedi stressed the strong bonds that unite the citizens of both countries and said that BTEA will be ready to welcome Saudi citizens at the Bahrain International Airport and the King Fahad Causeway.
Activities and celebrations will be held across the Kingdom’s key attractions including Bab Al-Bahrain, Al Liwan Complex, the City Centre Bahrain, The Avenues Bahrain, The Dilmunia Mall, The Seef Mall in Manama and Muharraq, District 1, Water Garden City, Bilaj Al Jazayer Beach, Marassi Beach, and The Lost Paradise of Dilmun.