Bahrain to host fourth round of 2025 F1 world championship

Formula 1 announced its 2025 season calendar, with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, hosting the fourth of 24 rounds in next year’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship.



The F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 April in Sakhir.



It will be a part of the F1 world championship’s landmark 75th anniversary.



With the Kingdom hosting the fourth round of the new campaign, racing will begin in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix from 14 to 16 March. Shanghai in China will then host round two from 21 to 23 March, and then Suzuka in Japan will be the third stop from 4 to 6 April prior to coming to Sakhir.



Following Bahrain’s race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in Jeddah a week later from 18 to 20 April. The season then continues all throughout the year until the 2025 finale in Abu Dhabi from 5 to 7 December.



Fans interested in attending next year’s F1 extravaganza can pre-register for ticket access at BIC’s official website, bahraingp.com, to be the first to learn about exciting ticket offers for the 2025 grand prix.