Bahrain to host Harvard International Symposium on COVID-19

Bahrain will host the Harvard International Symposium on COVID-19, where healthcare sector specialists will meet to discuss the lessons learned from responses to the pandemic and the future of the sector.

The hybrid event will take place on March 31, and will explore the most effective measures and methods that were implemented in the pandemic.

Speakers from Bahrain were invited to participate in the symposium to shed light on the Kingdom’s successful experience in combating COVID-19.

The speakers include: Infectious Disease Consultant and Microbiologist at the BDF Hospital, and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt Col Dr. Manaf Al Qahtani; Infectious and Internal Diseases Consultant at Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC), and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Jameela Al Salman; and CEO of Primary Healthcare Centers, and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr. Jaleela Al-Sayed Jawad.

The symposium will also feature talks given by international healthcare professionals and a number of leading institutions, including Pfizer, Google, and Facebook.

The government of Bahrain spearheaded the founding of a National Medical Taskforce during the pandemic, composed of representatives of different stakeholder groups, to develop medical plans, make swift decisions and pool resources to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As of March 2022, 82.1% of the population has received two doses of the vaccine, and 85% of the eligible population has also received the booster dose.