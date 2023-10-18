BAHRAIN TO HOST THE GLOBAL ROUTE DEVELOPMENT FORUM

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport has announced that it will officially host the 29th edition of Routes World in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The conference was handed over to H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG), from Mr. Selahattin Bilgen, the CEO of Istanbul Airport during a handover ceremony held at the 28th conference in Istanbul Turkey – with an attendance of more than 3,000 aviation professionals from around the world.

The announcement comes as part of Gulf Air Group Holding’s participation in the 28th edition of Routes World that took place in Istanbul from 15-17 October. GFG was in attendance alongside a special Bahrain delegation including Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), Bahrain Economic Development Board, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and Exhibition World Bahrain.

H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding, said: “We are honored that the Kingdom of Bahrain will be hosting this prominent global event, and we’d like to congratulate Team Bahrain for their efforts in contributing to hosting the 29th edition of the conference that will bring together global leaders from the aviation sector under one roof. The conference will support the objectives of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, with an aim to position the Kingdom as a global, competitive and sustainable economic hub.”

H.E. expressed his gratitude and pride during his speech at the handover ceremony, stating, “At Gulf Air Group, we are incredibly proud that BIA will be hosting this important event, welcoming global pioneers in the aviation sector to the Kingdom. The conference will provide a platform to discuss important development plans that support the growth of the aviation sector and will showcase Bahrain’s resilient infrastructure, contributing to the highest standards and efficiency in aviation services. The conference also offers a unique opportunity to collaborate closely with global airline companies, as the aviation sector is one of the key fields shaping Bahrain’s vision towards economic, social and cultural diversification. The importance of connecting the Kingdom of Bahrain to the world has been evident in the air transport sector, as it is one of the most developed and growing sectors globally.”

Commenting on the event, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said, “We want to express our joy and gratitude in hosting this pioneering global event that will provide a platform for thousands of experts in the aviation sector to discuss the most important topics related to air transport, share experiences, and exchange opinions. It is also an opportunity to highlight the new passenger terminal, supporting BAC’s strategic goal of attracting more than 14 million visitors annually by adding new air routes and services. We are confident that hosting this global event will give attendees a closer look at the Kingdom of Bahrain’s thriving and growing market.”

As the most significant global event for the aviation sector, Routes World is expected to facilitate discussions on strategies that will shape the future of aviation services worldwide. The conference has consistently resulted in positive outcomes, enhancing global connectivity networks, and strengthening connections between more than half of new aviation companies through networking and meetings.