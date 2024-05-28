Bahrain Trade In Focus

- Advertisement -

The value of non-oil imports has decreased by eight per cent, reaching BD481 million in April 2024 in comparison with BD523 million for the same month in 2023. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 68pc of the total value of imports.

The details were revealed by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) in its April 2024 Foreign Trade Report, which encompasses data on trade balances, imports, national origin exports, and re-exports.

According to the report, Brazil ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD63 million (13.1pc), followed by China with BD61 million (12.7pc) and Australia with 37 million (8pc).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD80m (17pc), followed by other aluminum oxide with BD33m (7pc) and parts for aircraft engines being the third with BD22m (5pc).

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the total value of non-oil exports (national origin) decreased by 9pc to reach BD277m during April 2024, compared to BD303m for the same month in 2023. The top 10 countries in exports (national origin) accounted for 75pc of the exports (national origin) value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (national origin) with BD76m (27pc). The UAE was second with BD30m (11pc) and the US was third with BD26m (9pc).

Unwrought aluminum alloys were recorded as the top products exported in April 2024 with BD74m (27pc), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD60m (22pc) and aluminum wire not alloyed with BD12m (4pc).

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 16pc to reach BD78m during April 2024, compared to BD67m for the same month in 2023. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 93pc of the re-exported value. Jordan ranked first with BD17m (22pc) followed by the UAE with BD14m (18pc) and France with BD11m (14pc).

As per the report, Turbo-Jets was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD40m (51pc), followed by smartphones with BD2.4m (3.1pc), and gold ingots came in third with BD2.1m (2.7pc).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD126m in April 2024 compared to a deficit of BD152m in April 2023.