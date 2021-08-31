Bahrain Travel Advisory Update

Listen to this article now

The Civil Aviation Affairs has updated Bahrain’s Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest update includes the addition of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Slovenia, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Costa Rica, and the Republic of Ecuador to the Red List, effective Friday, 3 September 2021.

The Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of India, the Republic of Panama, and the Dominican Republic have been removed from the Red List.

Pre-arrival PCR tests are no longer required for those entering the Kingdom of Bahrain from non-Red List countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised.

All passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain will still have to take PCR tests on arrival and on the fifth and tenth days after their stay.

Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through Red List countries in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry, except for citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place. Additionally, all other travel procedures for citizens and residents arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain from Red List countries remain in place, including presenting a valid PCR test, done no more than 48 hours before boarding to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Red List countries:



• Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

• Republic of Tunisia

• Georgia

• Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Republic of Slovenia

• Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

• Republic of Costa Rica

• People’s Republic of Bangladesh

• Republic of Indonesia

• Republic of the Philippines

• Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

• Republic of the Union of Myanmar

• Islamic Republic of Iran

• Republic of Iraq

• The Federation of Malaysia

• Socialist Republic of Vietnam

• State of Mongolia

• Republic of South Africa

• Republic of Uganda

• Republic of Zimbabwe

• Republic of Namibia

• Republic of Mozambique

• Republic of Malawi

• Ukraine

• United Mexican States



Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.