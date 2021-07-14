Bahrain travel advisory update

Listen to this article now

The Civil Aviation Affairs has updated travel regulations, expanding the number of Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee after a review of the latest recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Red List countries:

Newly added:

Republic of Mozambique

Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Republic of Zimbabwe

People’s Republic of Mongolia

Republic of Namibia

The United States of Mexico

The Republic of Tunisia

The Islamic Republic of Iran

The Republic of South Africa

The Republic of Indonesia

The Republic of Iraq

The Republic of the Philippines

The Republic of Panama

The Kingdom of Malaysia

The Republic of Uganda

The Dominican Republic

Existing countries:

The Republic of India

The Republic of Islamic Pakistan

Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka

People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application.

For travellers’ convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available. Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.