Bahrain travel entry procedures update

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has updated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport, following approval by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

From midnight on Sunday, 29 August 2021, the quarantine period will be reduced to 5 days for all unvaccinated passengers aged 6-12 entering the Kingdom of Bahrain from non-red list countries. All prior precautionary measures will still be in effect.

All passengers arriving from non-red list countries, who are under the age of 12, are to quarantine for 5 days.

All passenger arriving from red list countries, including those who are under the age of 6, must quarantine for 10 days.

All precautionary measures previously announced for passengers entering the Kingdom of Bahrain must continue to be followed.

Additionally, following approval by the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announced that non-vaccinated students will have to complete a mandatory 10 day period of distance learning upon entering the Kingdom of Bahrain. This measure will apply to those attending schools, kindergartens, rehabilitation centres, nurseries, training centres and institutes.