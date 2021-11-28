Bahrain travel entry procedures update

Listen to this article now

The Civil Aviation Affairs has updated Bahrain’s Red List countries in response to recommendations made by the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four countries have been added to the Kingdom’s Red List:

– The Republic of Malawi

– The Republic of Mozambique

-The Republic of Angola

-The Republic of Zambia

Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through Red List countries, are prohibited from entry, except for citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

All other travel procedures for arrivals eligible for entry to the Kingdom of Bahrain from non-Red List remain in place, and Red List countries remain in place.

All entry procedures for the Kingdom of Bahrain can be viewed on the Ministry of Health’s website, healthalert.gov.bh.

According to the new update, the Red List includes the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Zambia.

The Red List is regularly reviewed and updated based on the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) assessment of international developments.