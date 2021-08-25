Bahrain travel entry procedures update

Listen to this article now

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has updated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s travel entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

- Advertisement -

Starting from Sunday, 29 August 2021, vaccination certificates issued by countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival will be accepted upon entry. All previous procedures will continue to be followed, however, an additional PCR test will be required on the fifth day of stay.

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including passengers who have transited those countries at any point in the last 14 days, are prohibited from entry unless they are a citizen or resident of Bahrain.

Issuance of visas upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport is limited to those arriving from countries eligible for on-arrival visas, in accordance with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s online visa procedures. Travellers intending to enter Bahrain are encouraged to review their eligibility for a visa on-arrival prior to departure by clicking on the following link: www.evisa.gov.bh





All vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers aged 6 years and above arriving from red list countries who are allowed to enter the Kingdom of Bahrain are subject to the following rules:

• Present an approved PCR certificate with a QR code before boarding the plane, administered within 48 hours of departure

• Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

• Quarantine for a period of ten days at your residence or at a quarantine centre licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

• Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

*Passengers arriving from non-red list countries, aged 6 years and above, are to follow the below procedures:*

Vaccinated passengers arriving from GCC countries, or countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual vaccination recognition agreement are to follow the below procedures:

• Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

• Neither presenting a PCR test before boarding the plane nor quarantining upon arrival is required

All vaccinated passengers aged 6 years and above who have an approved vaccination certificate from countries that are eligible to obtain an on-arrival visa are to follow the below procedures:

• Present an approved PCR certificate before boarding the plane, administered within 72 hours of departure

• Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

• No need to quarantine

All non-vaccinated passengers are required to follow the below procedures:

• Present an approved PCR certificate with a QR code before boarding the plane, administered within 72 hours of departure

• Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

• Quarantine for a period of ten days at your residence or at a quarantine centre licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

• Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

• Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

Payment for PCR testing may be made on arrival or through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application.