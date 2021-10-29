Bahrain travel entry procedures updated

Listen to this article now

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced an update to Bahrain’s entry procedures for those arriving via Bahrain International Airport.

The update follows the Government Executive Committee’s approval and it is in response to the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus’s (COVID-19) recommendations.

“From Sunday October 31, all certificates with a QR code for vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or the Kingdom of Bahrain will be accepted,” the CAA said.

“All entry procedures for the Kingdom of Bahrain are available on the Ministry of Health’s website: healthalert.gov.bh.”