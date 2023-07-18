38 C
Manama
HomeSports This WeekBahrain trophy winners honored

Bahrain trophy winners honored

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Tech Explorist on Google News
trophy winners
- Advertisement -

Winners of the annual Bahrain Trophy, a marque event in the UK horse racing calendar, held as part of the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse have been announced. Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa presented the Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2) Cup to Shaikh Sultan Al Deen Al Khalifa, the owner of the winning horse Jasour of the Muhammadiyah Racing, after winning first place in the second race, under the trainer Clive Cox, and led by the jockey Jim Crowley..

Additionally, the Princess of Wales’s Stakes (Group 2), sponsored by Bahrain was presented to Shaikha Hissa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum, the owner of the winning horse Israr, after winning first place in the fourth race, under the trainer J & T Gosden, and led by the jockey Jim Crowley. Also, the Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) was presented to the representative of the Godolphin stable, Hamdan bin Sultan Al Sabousi, the owner of the winning horse Castle Way, after winning first place in the first race, under the trainer Charlie Appleby and led by the jockey William Buick.

Rashid Equestrian

Shaikh Isa also presented trophies to the jockeys who won the Bahrain Trophy, wishing everyone further success.

Highlighting that this annual event fortifies Bahrain-UK relations and enhances their extensive collaborative efforts, Shaikh Isa said Bahrain’s global competitiveness and positioning in horse racing continue to advance. He emphasised the importance of further developing, and investing in, the horse racing sector in Bahrain, acknowledging the support of support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News

Bahrain This Week is the Middle East's first fully Augmented weekly paper with rich content of interest to all age groups readers.

Quick Access

Company Info

Social Networks

Bahrain This Week © GO ALIVE MEDIA | Developed by InfoPhilic