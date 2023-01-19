Bahrain, UAE discuss sustainable energy, environment cooperation

Oil and Environment Minister, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, has expressed his admiration for the distinguished level of the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
This reflects the prestigious status reached by brotherly UAE in hosting global exhibitions and gatherings, he said, commending the UAE’s efforts in support of addressing pending issues in the fields of energy, environment, climate and sustainable development towards reaching regional and international consensus on them.
Dr. Bin Daina made the statements while meeting the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of sustainable energy and climate.
The UAE minister welcomed Bahrain’s Oil and Environment Minister, lauding the kingdom’s major role in supporting tall issues related to addressing environment, climate and sustainable energy challenges.
He praised Bahrain’s achievements in the fields of environment, climate and sustainable energy, wishing it further progress and prosperity.