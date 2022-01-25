Bahrain unveils the next chapter of Lexus with the launch of all-new NX 2022

Listen to this article now

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Lexus in Bahrain, has delighted discerning drivers in Bahrain with the launch of the all-new 2022 Lexus NX. Representing much more than the second generation of the distinguished mid-size luxury SUV, the all-new vehicle further raises the bar for performance, comfort, and safety to redefine the segment and opens the next chapter for the Lexus brand.

- Advertisement -

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX heralds new directions in exterior and interior design and comes with a new electrified powertrain, bringing a quantum leap in dynamic performance to deliver a more rewarding connection between driver and machine with the Lexus Driving Signature. The introduction of the model also marks the debut of a brand-new multimedia platform that takes connectivity, information and convenience to the next level.

The all-new Lexus NX is built on Lexus’ Global Architecture K (GA-K) platform, which guarantees a more rewarding driving experience. In addition, the all-new vehicle benefits from the expansion of the scope and functionality of the next-generation Lexus Safety System + to help guard against an even-wider range of accident risks and bring greater peace of mind to drivers in the region.

NX Chief Engineer Takeaki Kato explains “For this project, we ensured quality by implementing ‘digital development’ to evaluate the design structure under various conditions using computer models. Professional racing drivers also conducted test drives at the Shimoyama test course to thoroughly train the vehicle’s body structure and inherit and evolve the Lexus driving flavor. We have redefined the ideal cockpit space as the contact point between the driver and vehicle, aiming for a design that enables a deeper, more intuitive connection and allows for more faithful control of the vehicle. All of this has been done with the full force of our team working together for the smiles of our customers, who we hope will be inspired by the passion that was poured into delivering this exceptional vehicle.”

The hallmark Lexus spindle grille at the front of the vehicle plays an integral role in its design, with an upright position that dispenses with its chrome frame. The grille is fitted with four projector LED headlights incorporating Lexus’ first slim Adaptive High-beam System (AHS), while the L-shaped daytime running lights positioned above the headlights have a fade-out function when the driver activates the indicators. Lexus’ new signature blade lighting is striking, with the bar spanning the width of the vehicle. On the tailgate, the Lexus emblem has been replaced with the “LEXUS” name to create a modern, simple look that further strengthens the vehicle’s visual identity.

The all-new NX is the first model to feature Lexus’ Tazuna concept for the driver’s cockpit, an approach that was initially revealed in the Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept car. Taking its name from a Japanese word describing a rider’s use of the reins to control a horse, Tazuna focuses on delivering direct, intuitive control of the vehicle by following the principle of “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road”. It also raises the quality of the driving experience by making the driver feel confident and in command of their vehicle and their surroundings. To help keep the driver’s attention focused on the road ahead, the multi-information display, multimedia screen, gauges, meters and optional head-up display are grouped so they can be easily read at a glance.

The all-new NX’s inviting interior enables drivers and passengers to enjoy a host of advanced features for a refined cabin experience. These include a new 14-inch touchscreen multimedia system – a Lexus first – that features Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display (MID), a wireless charging system for smartphones, and a Climate Concierge to ensure the cabin temperature is precisely adjusted to suit each occupant.

Complementing the all-new NX’s distinctive design is a thrilling drive personality imbued by two powertrain options. A newly developed inline 4-cylinder, 2.4-litre turbocharged engine that produces 275 hp mated to a new eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT). Meanwhile, the new hybrid-electric system combines two power sources consisting of a 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors producing 188 hp and 174 hp respectively. These offer a combined power of 240 hp and are capable of delivering 239 nm and 391 nm of torque.

As with any Lexus vehicle, safety is a top priority for the all-new Lexus NX. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind thanks to the Lexus Safety System+, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with new features and expanded detection range, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), and Daytime Pedestrian Detection (DPD).

The system also includes all-speed range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with two new features; Turn Signal Control (TSC) makes highway overtaking safer and smoother by providing an initial increase in acceleration when the driver has engaged the turn signal, while Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) suppresses vehicle speed when entering a bend and offers additional acceleration upon exiting the bend. Drivers also benefit from Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHB).

In another world-first, the new Safe Exit Assist feature uses the Lexus-first e-latch system combined with a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) to help prevent accidents. The system works by detecting traffic or cyclists approaching from the rear and automatically cancels door opening if an occupant tries to open the door to avoid a collision. The vehicle also includes comprehensive safety features designed to protect its occupants including 4 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Assist Monitor (PAM), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Active Cornering Assist (ACA), Drive-Start Control (DSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), among many others.

Further adding to its stylish visual appeal, the 2022 Lexus NX comes in a refined range of colour options that allow discerning owners to customize their vehicles according to their tastes. Customers can choose from nine distinctive exterior colours, including the new Sonic Chrome. Meanwhile, the interior comes in four elegant colours including brand-new Black & Rich Cream and Hazel options, together with Dark Rose and Black. A newly developed wheel design has also been introduced in 20-inch size to further express the driving feel pursued by the Lexus brand.

For those seeking to experience the ultimate in thrilling responsiveness, the all-new NX is also available in an F Sport version. Engineered for exhilaration, the F brand DNA has trickled down from the legendary LFA, which represents the pinnacle of refined performance. The NX F Sport model boasts exclusive interior and exterior features, including a distinctive ‘F’ mesh-pattern grille in Piano Black, new front and rear bumper designs with larger side vents cut into the front bumper, black roof rails, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design inspired the wheels used on Lexus’ LC flagship coupe. The cabin comes with Dark Graphite Aluminium ornamentation, a unique meter, bolstered sport seats, a newly developed steering wheel and aluminium pedals and scuff plates. Owners can choose from a range of ten exterior colours that emphasize the vehicle’s sportiness including two that are exclusive to the NX F Sport model, Heat Blue C.L. and White Nova GF. The interior is available in Flare Red, White, and Black variants.