Bahrain, US Pledge to Deepen Cooperation Through Education Exchange

His Excellency Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, affirmed that the historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America are progressing towards more development, prosperity, and growth. He highlighted the importance of enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation and coordination in various fields, strengthened by mutual visits and agreements.

This statement was made during the participation of His Excellency Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, as the keynote speaker at the 7th annual U.S. alumni reception held at the Gulf Hotel. The event, organized under the theme “Lifelong Learning” by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain, was attended by His Excellency Mr. Steven Bondy, the U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain, Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, and several officials and stakeholders.

His Excellency emphasized that cooperation among alumni in the labor market significantly impacts national development. He noted that combining experiences and expertise enables us to create a unique blend of skills and perspectives that foster innovation, drive economic growth, and enhance our competitiveness in the global market. His Excellency also pointed out that this cooperation not only propels our industries forward but also enriches our workforce, ensuring we are well-prepared to face future challenges.

He stressed the necessity of attracting and nurturing talents in Bahrain who possess leadership skills, creativity, entrepreneurial thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a constant pursuit of excellence to become future leaders. His Excellency praised the U.S. university alumni who, through the advanced American educational system, have integrated technology, research, and innovation into their daily lives, thereby acquiring skills that qualify them to lead our Kingdom toward the future. With strong leaders, we can steadily move towards economic growth and prosperity and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

In his turn, His Excellency Mr. Steven Bondy, the U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain, highlighted the value of educational and cultural exchanges: “We are proud to honor the incredible, creative, and energetic alumni of education and exchange programs between our two countries. Studying abroad and cultural exchanges are life-changing opportunities that expand minds and bring individuals of different backgrounds together – and Bahrain has a long tradition of building bridges between people and cultures. Our two countries have always been pioneers in education – both in making it accessible, and in putting it to work in the service of the greater good. We are grateful to AmCham Bahrain for their partnership in supporting this tremendously important event, and His Excellency Minister Fakhro for participating.”

Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, also highlighted the significant impact of American education in his address: “The American educational system, renowned for its diverse and innovative approaches, plays a crucial role in shaping the global leaders of tomorrow. It offers a unique blend of rigorous academic challenges and expansive extracurricular opportunities, fostering not only intellectual growth but also personal development. These experiences are transformative, equipping students with critical thinking skills, a broad perspective, and an enduring commitment to excellence.”

This annual reception underscores AmCham Bahrain’s commitment to fostering strong ties between Bahrain and the United States, promoting lifelong learning, and supporting the professional development of U.S. alumni in Bahrain.

AmCham Bahrain extends its gratitude to the sponsors of the 7th Annual U.S. Alumni Reception: the American University of Bahrain, WestPoint Home Bahrain, NHSC, and the Gulf Hotel. Their support was instrumental in making the event a resounding success.