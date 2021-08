Listen to this article now

Bahraini athlete, Kalkidan Gezahegne, today grabbed the silver medal of the women’s 10000m race, within Tokyo Olympics 2020’s athletics competition.

Gezahegne clocked 29:18.56, behind gold-medallist, Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who clocked 29:55.32, and third-placed, Ethiopian athlete, Letesenbet Gidey, who finished the race in 30:72.01.