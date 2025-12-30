Bahrain Wins 6 Global Industry Awards

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH–Bahrain) has continued to strengthen its leading position in the Islamic banking sector, having received six global awards during the current year (2025) from specialised regional and international institutions. These accolades are a testament to the Bank’s successful institutional journey, strong financial performance, and its delivery of an advanced banking model that combines operational efficiency with innovation.

Winning these global awards reflects the Bank’s excellence across various areas of banking, following the completion of its strategic transformation and rebranding to KFH–Bahrain in July 2025. The Bank maintained strong performance momentum and continued to achieve qualitative results that reaffirmed its leadership and distinction in Islamic banking services, the quality of products and financial solutions, governance, institutional transformation, and its commitment to delivering genuine added value to customers. This is alongside its active role in supporting sustainability and responsible growth, reflecting a pioneering banking vision and a long-term institutional approach.

During 2025, KFH–Bahrain achieved an impressive portfolio of global awards. In October, the Bank won Best Islamic Financial Institution in Bahrain and Best Bank in Bahrain 2025 from Global Finance magazine. It also received the Best Employee-Led Business Development Initiative award at the 17th Annual Human Resources Management Summit 2025.

In November, KFH–Bahrain was awarded Best Private Bank in Bahrain as part of the Global Private Banking Awards 2025 by The Banker and PWM, in addition to winning Best Transaction Bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2025, announced in London. Collectively, these awards embody the Bank’s success in sustaining excellence and leadership following its transformation to the new KFH–Bahrain identity. The Bank also received the Employee Wellbeing and Workplace Quality Award from the Bahrain Society for Human Resources Management Excellence Awards.

Commenting on these achievements, Dr Shadi Zahran, Group Chief Executive Officer of KFH–Bahrain, stated: “The awards achieved by the Bank during 2025 reflect the clarity and effectiveness of the strategic vision we pursue, the strength of our banking business model, and our ability to deliver balanced and sustainable performance across all stages of our institutional transformation towards the new identity. This further confirms the Bank’s readiness and continued excellence within the Kuwait Finance House Group ecosystem.”

He further said: “These awards represent recognition of the efforts of our teams and their commitment to applying the highest professional standards in delivering integrated Islamic banking solutions, underpinned by digital innovation, operational efficiency, and sound governance, alongside our ongoing focus on enhancing the customer experience and meeting their evolving needs with efficiency and reliability.”

Dr Zahran added: “This distinguished portfolio of prestigious awards serves as a strong incentive for us to continue investing in the development of banking products and services, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting the national economy. This contributes to further positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading regional hub for Islamic banking, aligns with our valued customers’ aspirations, and supports the delivery of sustainable long-term added value.”

With this prominent portfolio of awards achieved during 2025, KFH–Bahrain reaffirms its firm commitment to continuing its journey of excellence and translating its strategic vision into tangible results, anchored in sustainability, transparency and the building of long-term partnerships with its customers and all stakeholders.