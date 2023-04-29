Bahraini Ambassador holds meetings in Montenegro

- Advertisement -

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Montenegro, residing in Ankara, Dr. Ebrahim Yusuf Al-Abdulla, met here today the President of the Parliament of Montenegro, Danijela Đurović, on the sidelines of his visit to the country to present his credentials.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries in the economic, investment, renewable energy, cultural, tourism and infrastructure fields.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the diplomatic academies in the two countries.

Danijela Đurović affirmed the importance of bolstering parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need to establish a parliamentary friendship group as soon as possible, given its great role in developing bilateral relations at all levels.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador also held a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Montenegro, Nina Drakic, with whom he discussed areas of cooperation of common interest.

Source: BNA