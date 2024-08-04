Bahraini Breakthroughs

- Advertisement -

Six Bahraini entrepreneurs have been selected for the first cohort of the Riyada Business Accelerator Programme, an initiative by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and powered by Salica Investments. This programme aims to support early-stage startups through innovation, funding strategy, mentorship, and strategic collaboration.

From over 85 applications, 14 startups were initially chosen for a ramp-up phase to refine their technology, product offerings, and business strategies. Six standout startups were then selected to join the first cohort, which includes four female-led ventures, highlighting Bahrain’s diverse and inclusive startup ecosystem.

The selected startups that span various tech-related industries such as education, e-sports, and travel:

ArabiQuest by Aqeela Allahyari: An Arabic language learning app for children aged 2–8, focusing on improving speaking skills through engaging methods.

Indiesouq by Eman Sabah: A crowdfunding platform for content creators and filmmakers, offering unique investment opportunities with features like fund release percentage, milestone-based disbursement, and film insurance.

Numuw by Ingy Alireza: A platform facilitating collaboration between families, schools, and specialists, providing compliant solutions, a global network of experts, secure video conferencing, and comprehensive practice management tools for effective therapy management.

ProCode by Rami Jamal and Shahad Alzaki: An eSports platform providing educational resources, personalised coaching, and community engagement to help gamers enhance their skills and succeed in the competitive gaming industry.

Sellou by Salman Alkhalifa: A video-selling Ad-Tech platform connecting users with buyers through short videos linked to preferred communication modes like WhatsApp.

Travilege by Salman Almarzooq: A B2B2C ERP SaaS platform digitising and automating operations for travel agencies, tour operators, and event organisers to streamline processes and enhance travel experiences.

Bahraini entrepreneurs can visit Tamkeen’s official website to learn more about the programme and how to join future cohorts.

