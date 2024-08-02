Bahraini Business Leaders Call for Direct Flights to Bosnia to Boost Ties

- Advertisement -

Leading businessmen from Bahrain are calling for the establishment of scheduled direct flights between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina to further deepen cultural and commercial ties between the two nations. The Bahrain Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship and Business Association (BBHFBA) president, Jawad bin Youssef Al Hawaj, emphasized that while charter Gulf Air flights have been operating since 2021, the introduction of scheduled and official flights would significantly increase the flow of tourists and investors.

Since 2010, Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been organizing a series of friendship exhibitions and business exchanges aimed at encouraging investment and building strategic partnerships. These exhibitions have played a crucial role in promoting economic cooperation, exploring investment opportunities, and enhancing mutual trade between the two countries. The ongoing projects, particularly in tourism and real estate, reflect the steady growth in economic relations.

One of the pivotal moments in this partnership was the participation of a Bahraini business delegation in the Sarajevo International Forum for Business during its inaugural launch in 2010. This forum, one of the largest in the Balkan region, covers vital economic sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and construction tools, drawing over 2000 participants each session.

Over the years, Bahraini companies have established strong relationships with their Bosnian counterparts, facilitating special arrangements for Bahraini merchants and investors. These arrangements include direct and private meetings between selected commercial institutions and Bahraini businessmen, as well as Gulf Arabs participating in the forum alongside Bosnians. These efforts have been well-received, fostering robust trade relations and resulting in the signing of numerous sustainable contracts.

Bahrain’s consistent and distinguished participation in the Sarajevo Business International forum has provided significant opportunities for Bahraini business leaders to present at the forum. Notably, in 2019, prominent Bahraini figures delivered business papers as official spokespeople. Additionally, in 2013, a large Bahraini delegation attended the Zientsa Real Estate Exhibition, where they received the Gold Award for the largest official pavilion, supported by entities interested in investing in Bosnia.

The continued mutual interest and active engagement in exhibitions and conferences between Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina underscore the importance of formalizing direct flights. Such a move would not only facilitate greater tourism and investment flows but also reinforce the strong economic and cultural ties that have been cultivated over the past decade.