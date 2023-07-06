Eight Bahraini entities emerged as winners of the Digital Content Award in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) revealed that eight Bahraini entities, comprising both companies and individuals, emerged as winners of the Digital Content Award in Bahrain.

The announcement was made during the inaugural day of the 11th edition of the MEET ICT Conference and Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX). These accolades were granted to acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of the recipients within Bahrain’s digital content industry. Furthermore, they serve as a means to foster innovation and creativity in a field that is experiencing significant growth in today’s modern world.

In the “Government & Citizen Engagement” category, the e-Traffic App developed by the General Directorate of Traffic emerged as the winner. The Royal Humanitarian Foundation’s project, Widows and Orphans, secured the victory in the “Inclusion and Empowerment” category. The Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture’s initiative, Benayat, claimed the top spot in the “Smart Settlements and Urbanization” category. The “Environment & Green Energy” category saw Netmetering by Electricity and Water Affairs as the triumphant entry.

The Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) Be-Aware app secured victory in the “Health & Well Being” category. Benefit’s E-Cheque emerged as the winner in the “Business & Commerce” category. B4BHCOM for Operating Websites emerged as the recipient of the prestigious award in the “Culture and Tourism” category. Ms. Maram Aref Murad achieved victory in the “Young Innovators” category.

In the distinguished presence of Ms. Eman Al-Dosery, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the awards were presented to the deserving winners. Ms. Al-Dosery represented the patron of the awards, H.E. Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, the Minister of Industry and Commerce. Notably, Mr. Tarek Fakhroo, Chairman of BTECH, and Mr. Ahmed AlHujairy, Advisor of the Society, also graced the occasion.

This recognition signifies the remarkable creativity and outstanding achievements of both companies and individuals within Bahrain’s digital content industry. It also serves as a testament to BTECH’s dedication to fostering and supporting this sector. As the digital content industry plays a vital role in the knowledge economy, the widespread availability of advanced digital tools allows for innovative user experiences and necessitates continuous development in this field.

In today’s landscape, incorporating digital content into the operations of any company or project has become indispensable. It presents a challenge for organizations to comprehend the rapid changes brought about by the digital age and to adapt their activities and strategies accordingly. However, by embracing this challenge, companies and institutions can transform it into an opportunity for excellence and innovation in the competitive business market.

Investing in the digital content industry holds tremendous potential for young individuals and innovators in Bahrain, offering them remarkable opportunities to attain significant achievements and successes within their respective fields of expertise and work.