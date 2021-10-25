Bahraini Farmers Market resumes in December amid health precautions

Listen to this article now

The Bahraini Farmers Market returns in its ninth edition in the Budaiya Botanical Garden in December following a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event is organized by the Agriculture and Marine Resources (AMR) at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning in partnership with the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD).

AMR called on all companies and individuals, farmers and exhibitors, wishing to participate to submit their applications for registration before the deadline.

The market has become an important event on the national activity calendar in Bahrain and it provides significant support to the agricultural sector, thanks to its status as a platform for marketing local agricultural produce.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Undersecretary at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Nabeel Abulfateh commended the market for its ability to attract citizens, residents, Gulf nationals and visitors.

The revival of the market after it was suspended last year due to the pandemic reflects the AMR support to the Bahraini farmers by providing sites that enable them to sell their produce, he added.

Abulfateh pointed out that cooperation with NIAD has helped ensure the continuity of the remarkable successes achieved in the past editions of the market.

The Bahraini Farmers Market has become a catalyst for fair competition between Bahraini farmers keen to display various agricultural produce, he said.

The regular large turnouts have prompted farmers to take advantage of modern technologies in agriculture, which is consistent with the AMR strategy to maximize the contribution of the agricultural sector to achieving sustainable food security in Bahrain, he added.

“The exceptional circumstances related to the Coronavirus across the world have imposed great precautionary measures in the market to ensure the safety of all people, which confined the opportunity to participate to farmers, companies and nursery owners. Those wishing to participate should submit an official application via the website,” he said.

The ninth edition will be limited to shops selling local agricultural produce, and to a number of restaurants without the accompanying recreational activities.