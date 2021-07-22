Bahraini flag raised at Tokyo Olympic Village

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national flag today flew high in the sky of the Japanese capital Tokyo, specifically in the main corridor of the Olympic Village, along with those of the rest of the participating countries in the Olympic Games “Tokyo 2020, which will officially start on Friday, July 23.

The flags of the participating countries were raised in the Tokyo Olympic Village without holding the usual official flag-raising ceremonies and playing the national anthem for each country due to the precautionary measures applied by the organising committee.

The kingdom’s delegation is participating in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 under the name of “Team Bahrain’ and the slogan “#For_this_flag”, a campaign which was first launched by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and kept thanks to the directives of the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.