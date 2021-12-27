Bahraini-Indian health cooperation discussed

Listen to this article now

President of the Supreme Council for Health (SCH), Lieutenant-General Doctor Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, today received the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava, in the presence of the SCH Secretary-General, Ibrahim Ali Al-Nawakhdha.

- Advertisement -

The SCH President stressed the depth of the distinguished cooperation between Bahrain and India, praising the steady progress of the friendly bilateral relations at all levels, and affirming Bahrain’s keenness to bolster its cooperation with India, especially in the health field.

Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdulla briefed the ambassador about the role of the SCH in developing and following up on the implementation of the national health plans, particularly the National Health Insurance Programme, as well as in enhancing the healthcare sector in the kingdom.

The SCH discussed with the envoy the prospects for health cooperation between the two countries, especially regarding the organisation of visits by doctors and consultants, exchanging experiences in terms of training and research, benefiting from India’s experience in the health sector, particularly medical Subspecialties, and attracting Indian investments in health sector projects, especially in pharmaceutical factories, and the continuation of the existing cooperation in confronting the novel coronavirus pandemic for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting also focused on ways to develop bilateral cooperation regarding overseas treatment, taking advantage of the distinguished medical and treatment services and capabilities in India, and in coordination with all health entities in the Kingdom.

The ambassador valued highly the distinguished level of the friendly Bahraini-Indian relations.

He also praised the key role played by SCH to develop the healthcare sector in Bahrain, confront the pandemic and provide health coverage for all, affirming India’s readiness to enhance its health cooperation with the kingdom.