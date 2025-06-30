Bahraini Minister Co-Chairs AMNC 2025, Advocates for Diversification, Regulatory Innovation

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), reiterated the critical importance of diversification, regulatory innovation, and global cooperation in championing economic growth and development within her role as Co-Chair at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) 2025, held in Tianjin, People’s Republic of China from 24 to 26 June.

The meeting, which brought together more than 1,700 global leaders across government, business, and academia, focused on advancing new models of economic growth amid global transformation. As one of a select group of Co-Chairs, Her Excellency played a key role in shaping the agenda and contributing Bahrain’s perspective on innovation-led development, human capital, and regional connectivity.

As part of her participation, Her Excellency attended the event’s opening plenary, during which Mr. Wang Xinwei, Governor of Liaoning Province, delivered a keynote speech. During this speech, he emphasized China’s commitment to openness, innovation, and shared prosperity in an evolving global landscape, stressing the importance of proactive, long-term cooperation. She also participated in a series of high-level sessions that spotlighted Bahrain’s strategic priorities and international engagement, including:

Contours of a New Economic Order : discussing how countries are looking to diversify their economies outside of traditional areas of growth and the role that economic coordination with regional partners could play in Bahrain’s economic strategy

: discussing how countries are looking to diversify their economies outside of traditional areas of growth and the role that economic coordination with regional partners could play in Bahrain’s economic strategy MENA–China Trade and Investment Relations: positioning Bahrain as a gateway for investment flows between Asia and the Middle East.

positioning Bahrain as a gateway for investment flows between Asia and the Middle East. Skills That Matter: highlighting Bahrain’s efforts around equipping its workforce for the digital economy through education and upskilling, including updates around the Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator

highlighting Bahrain’s efforts around equipping its workforce for the digital economy through education and upskilling, including updates around the Skills and Gender Parity Accelerator Women Leaders – Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy: exploring the role of female leadership in shaping the global agenda in a dynamic global economy, including progress made in the Kingdom around supporting women’s participation.

Additionally, Her Excellency met with Mr. Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum to explore Bahrain’s ongoing strategic relationship with WEF, the 2025 Annual Meeting in China, and future plans.

This year’s Annual Meeting focused on topics related to navigating a rapidly transforming global landscape shaped by technological disruption, geopolitical shifts, and sustainability imperatives. In parallel, the Bahrain EDB team engaged in targeted bilateral meetings and strategic networking opportunities on the sidelines of the forum, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s role as a competitive and connected investment destination. Bahrain EDB’s active presence in Tianjin underscores its broader commitment to fostering international partnerships and contributing to global economic dialogue.

The invitation to participate as Co-Chair also reflects the strength of the Bahrain EDB’s long-standing partnership with the World Economic Forum and its alignment with shared priorities around supporting diversification, innovation, human capital development, technology, and sustainable growth.