Bahraini Royal Guard receives his Guinness World Records certificate

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing the achievement of the Bahraini Royal Guard Second-Lieutenant Abdullah Al-Sayed Attia in setting the world record for the fastest marathon in full military uniform at the 2021 ADNOC Marathon in Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa was present.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad affirmed that the achievement confirms the determination and strength of Bahraini youth to overcome all challenges to reach their ambition of making the country proud and stating Bahrain in high positions in various international forums, stressing that Attia was able to set an amazing example.

The record of the fastest marathon in full military uniform (male) was registered for a British runner since 2009, who finished the race in 3 hours, 49 minutes and 21 seconds, and the Second Lieutenant Attia broke the record in 3 hours 40 minutes and 7 seconds.

The record breaker expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser for his support throughout the journey; which contributed to enhance enthusiasm and determination to achieve the goal.

He stressed his keenness to work on more achievements to make his country, leadership and people proud.