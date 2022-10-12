Bahraini Startups Strike Deals at GITEX

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s delegation to GITEX 2022 officially kicked off their participation in Dubai.

The Labour Fund () sponsored the Bahrain Pavilion and supported the participation of 30 Bahraini SMEs and Startups from the information technology and telecommunications (ICT) sector.

The delegation includes a number of partners from Bahrain’s ecosystem such as the Information and eGovernment Authority, the Economic Development Board, Bahrain Development Bank and Hope Fund.

Bahrain’s participation is being organized in collaboration with Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH).

The week kicked off with the signing of an agreement by Bahraini startup VirtuThinko W.L.L. agreement on their first day participating in GITEX with the Boston-based American company HYCU, which specializes in cloud data protection with the purpose of providing their services in the region.

The Bahraini digital transformation solutions provider exhibiting in the Bahrain Pavilion Atyaf eSolutions announced a partnership with Codebase Technologies, a world-leading provider of Open API Banking solutions to create an innovative and first-of-its-kind 3-in-1 marketplace enablement platform, Dinarii.

Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa visited the Bahrain Pavilion and its exhibitors as part of the opening.

The ambassador was welcomed by the Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) Maha Mofeez, members of the delegation, and participating Bahraini SMEs who showcased their innovative products and services.

Shaikh Khalid expressed his appreciation for Bahrain’s unique presence in GITEX and the innovative concepts presented by Bahraini entrepreneurs from the Kingdom’s ICT sector with technology that matches leading global trends and advancements.

He praised Tamkeen’s role in providing the support required for Bahrain’s participation in the exhibition, alongside their quality support programs that are designed to empower the private sector, upskill the national workforce, and enhance the competitiveness of Bahraini talent in the labor market.

“we are proud of the strong Bahraini presence in GITEX, and we are committed to supporting it year on year. We look forward to Bahraini companies reaping the benefits of their participation in this global tech event through building international partnerships, establishing strong commercial ties with decision makers in leading global companies, gaining access to regional and international opportunities, and developing concepts that can cater to different markets,” the ambassador said.

Mofeez emphasized that Tamkeen’s ongoing support for Bahrain’s participation at GITEX is in line with the organization’s commitment to supporting private sector enterprises and enabling them to explore opportunities for growth and expansion, and to promoting their products and services to regional and international markets that contributes to creating more quality job opportunities for Bahrainis, developing the economy, and diversifying revenue streams.

“Through this participation we aim to provide Bahraini entrepreneurs and enterprises with opportunities to connect with potential clients, forge partnerships, learn the challenges and opportunities available through digital transformation, showcase their latest products and service to exhibition visitors, and make business deals that can enhance the exchange of knowledge of exhibition participants from across the world,” she said.